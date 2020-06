Prime Minister Mahinda speaks of the people's responsibility

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse states that it is the responsibility of the people to appoint a government to support the implementation of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's strong program.



The Prime Minister expressed these views while participating at a meeting held in Melsiripura area in Kurunegala yesterday.



Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa also participated in a public rally held in Ipalawa, Kurunegala yesterday.