Another tweet from Mahela regarding Mahindananda's claims of match fixing (Video)

Saturday, 20 June 2020 - 20:52

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene says that no one knows how to fix a match other than the 11 players who play on the field.

Mahela made this statement in a tweet in response to the statement of the then Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage who said that the match between India and Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup finals in 2011 had fixed.

Mahela's Twitter message indicates that if someone complains about fixing the 2011 World Cup, it is a serious matter.

However, he has expressed his surprise over the emergence of the allegations 9 years after the event.

Mahela's tweet read "When some one accuses that we sold the 2011 WC naturaly it’s a big deal cus we don’t know how one could fix a match and not be part of the playing 11? Hopefully we will get enlightened after 9 years."

This was in response to the statement of the Former Minister Mahindananda who was quoted "I don’t understand why Sanga and Mahela are making a big deal about this. I am not referring to any of our players "



