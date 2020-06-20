Another+discussion+on+the+polls+held+at+the+Election+Commission+today

Another discussion was held at the Election Commission today regarding the upcoming general election.



The Election Commission stated that the focus of the meeting was to appoint a special committee to look into the disputes and investigate complaints.



Officials from the Western and Southern Provinces as well as the Ratnapura and Puttalam Districts participated.



Speaking at a media briefing, Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya expressed his views on the refusal to allow posters and cut outs to be displayed in party offices.



He said the Commission had only implemented the election code.



Meanwhile, rehearsals for the general election scheduled for the 5th of August were held today at a community center in Mattakkuliya and at the Dematagoda Sama Viharaya.