Sajith says that he has a good knowledge to uplift the economy (Video)

Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 3:18

Sajith Premadasa, Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya says that he has an exceptional understanding to uplift the economy of the country.

He made this statement at a public gathering organized in Battaramulla.



