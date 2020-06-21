සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President participates in religious observances on his birthday

Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 3:25

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa participated in religious observances on his birthday today (20).

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa engaged in religious observances at the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi this evening.

According to the President's Media Division, the President who visited the sacred area in Anuradhapura, visited the Atamasthanadhipathi Dr. Ven. Pallegama Sirinivasa Thera.

The President then arrived at Udamaluwa and performed religious ceremonies by donning robes to the sacred Bo-tree.

Maha Sanga chanted Seth Pirith to wish President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's birthday and the people at the scared site also wished the President for his birthday.

Meanwhile, the President lit oil lamps and offered milk rice to Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura this morning while Ven Uduwe Dhammaloka Thera conducted the religious observances. After rituals at Ruwanweli Maha Seya  the President fulfilled the ritual of boiling milk at the Ruwanweli Maha Seya Maluwa.

President Rajapaksa also garlanded the statues of the King Dutugemunu and Viharamaha Devi at the Ruwanweli Maha Seya premises. The President also took part in religious observances at the Buddha Mandiraya and Devalaya. Almsgiving for the Ven Maha Sanga was organized under the patronage of the President.

Ruwanweli Mahaseya Chithyadikari Ven Pallegama Hemarathana Thera, Chief Incumbent of Anuradhapura Sambuddha Jayanthi Viharaya Ven Nugathenne Pannananda Thera, Chief Incumbent of Mihinthale Rajamaha Viharaya, Walawahangunawawe Dammarathana Thera, Chief Incumbent of Anuradhapura Lankaramaya Ven Ralapanawe Dhammajothi Thera and Chief Incumbent of the Nellikulama Panchasathika Viharaya Ven Aluthgama Bogamuwe Siddaransi Thera also participated the ceremony while Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister Chamal Rajapaksa, Basil Rajapaksa, Namal Rajapaksa, ministers parliamentarians, family members, relatives and associates participated in these religious ceremonies.

President Rajapaksa worshipped the Abayagiri Poorwaramaya Maha Viharaya on Friday afternoon (19) and the Chief Incumbent and Uthurumeda Palath Sanganayake Ven Pothane Dhammananda Thera invoked blessings by chanting pirith. The Ven Thera appreciated the Prresident Rajapaksa’s yeoman service of protecting the country from the global pandemic COVID 19 and the services rendered earlier to liberate the country from the three decade long terrorism. The Ven Thera also observed that the blessings of the Ven Mahasanga is bestowed on the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his great service rendered to the nation as a leader born to liberate the nation. The President instructed the officials to renovate the dilapidated building in the temple premises and to take measures to solve the issue of a land that was acquired without making payments four decades ago.

The President worshipped the Kuttam Pokuna Viharaya and received blessings and visited the Chief Incumbent Ven Ihalagama Pavarakiththi Thera and engaged in a brief discussion. The President too engaged in a friendly discussion with the devotees visiting the temple.

