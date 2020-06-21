Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - Puttalam Madrassa schoolchildren have received arms training from Zaharan, in the presence of the Principal (Video)

It has been revealed that Zaharan Hashim who led the Easter Sunday terror attack, and the Attorney-at-Law Hijaz Hizbullah, who is in the custody of the Criminal Investigations Department had provided arms training for the Madrasah schoolchildren in Puttalam.

This was according to the statements given by the children to the CID.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) submitted a special report to the Fort Magistrate's Court yesterday, containing the statements of the children.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had submitted a detailed report to the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on the suicide attack on Easter Sunday last year.

It stated that the investigations are being carried out on Attorney-at-Law Hijaz Omar Hizbollah, who is being detained by the Criminal Investigation Department under the Prevention of Terrorism Act.

Investigations carried out so far have revealed that seven mobile connections were registered under the Identity Card of Attorney-at-Law Hijaz Omar Hizbollah and nine mobile phones were used for these connections.

The Criminal Investigations Department informed the court that they would obtain further information on the content of the calls and question the suspect in detail with regard to any suspicious content.

It has been revealed that 24 children have been referred to the Al Suharia Madrasa Vidyalaya in Puttalam by the Save the Pearl Society, where the Attorney is a member and the Chair.

Ten of those children have revealed that Attorney-at-Law Hijaz have come to the Madrasa School, and have conducted lectures in a manner that promotes hatred towards other ethnicities and religions.

A statement given by a student states that Mohammed Qasim, Mohammed Zaharan, Ilham Mohammed Ibrahim and Mohammed Ibrahim Mohamed Naufar, who led the Easter attack, had showed a video for about an hour and a half at the school, showing bombings carried out by the Air Force and the dead bodies.

The statements given by another student, states that Attorney Hizbollah, gave a lecture and, with a projector, showed a video related to the war in Israel and Palestine.

According to a statement issued by a student, Hijaz Hezbollah, Attorney-at-Law, said that the Christian community in Israel is occupying their mosques and that they will be threatened if the Catholics in Sri Lanka are attacked, it would send a message to them.

The statement given by the student further states that in December 2018, a person named Nasir Naufar came and gave another lecture.

A student had stated that he had told them to kill a computer made robot.

The statement further states that their religion should be protected from the Catholics and that we should work against Catholicism.

The student further stated that Zaharan Hashim, who carried out the Easter attack, came to the school in a white KDH van in January, 2019.

Zaharan has said that you should be able to die for your religion and asked who had the courage to fight for their religion.

The student has stated that some students expressed their willingness to fight and the principal has asked the other students to leave.

In a statement, a student said that Mohammed Rilwan, a brother of Zaharan Hashim, disassembled a gun and showed them how to shoot with a gun.

The Principal of the school was present when the children were given the opportunity to watch the firearms.

According to a statement given by a student to the CID, four Arab men had come to the school and made a cash donation of Rs. 3000 each for the children.

The CID has informed courts, that according to the statements given by these students, in addition to the suicide bomber Zaharan Hashim, Ilham Mohammed, Mohammed Ibrahim, Mohammed Geoffrey Fatima, Hijaz Hizbullah, Mohammed Azam Mohammed Mubarak, and others have come to the Madras schools to conduct workshops and lectures.