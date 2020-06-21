Rain+in+several+provinces+today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.



Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces after 2.00 pm.



Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slopes of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambantota district.