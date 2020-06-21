2+young+motorcyclists+die+in+Jaffna+head-on+collision

Two youths died at Mirusuvil in Jaffna last night after their motorcycle collided head-on with a tipper.
Aged 20 and 25 years, one died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries at hospital.
Kodikamam Police have arrested the driver of the tipper, which had been on its way towards Jaffna from Palai when the incident occurred.
