289 Sri Lankans return from African continent (video)

A total of 289 Sri Lankans stranded in the African continent due to the covid-19 pandemic returned home on board a special SriLankan flight early today.



According to the Hiru News correspondent at the Katunayake, the flight arrived from Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.



Returnees from their jobs in the hotel industry in Madagascar, Mozambique, Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda, all of them have been subjected to PCR tests.



