After 65 days, no new coronavirus cases yesterday

After 65 days, Sri Lanka reported no new coronavirus infections yesterday.



The last time no cases were reported was on April 16th.



So far, the country has 1,950 infected persons, with 1,472 reaching complete recovery.



The Health Ministry’s Epidemiology Unit says 467 others remain in hospital.



Of the 901 cases in the Navy, 771 have recovered.



Among the infected persons in the island are 691 returnees from overseas and eight foreigners.