Global+coronavirus+cases+exceed+8.9+million

The global coronavirus cases have now exceeded 8.9 million, with 466,684 deaths so far.



Brazil surpassed 50,000 deaths yesterday, while having 1,070,000 infected persons.



The US has 2,330,000 cases and 121,000 deaths.



Despite the pandemic, president Donald Trump tries to reignite his 2020 re-election bid with a rally at an indoor stadium at Tulsa in Oklahoma today.



Medical experts have warned against the rally after it was revealed that six of its organizers have contracted coronavirus.