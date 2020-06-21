Consumers+asked+to+complain+over+electricity+bills

The Ministry of Power and Energy is entertaining any consumer complaints with regard to their electricity bills.



The issuing of bills, suspended on March 20, and resumed with the easing of the coronavirus situation, has been met with criticism, with consumers alleging higher bills.



Media spokesman for the ministry Sulakshana Jayawardena said the bill could be high as there was an increased consumption.



However, he asked consumers to complain to the regional electricity engineers or the Public Utilities Commission, if they suspect any calculation errors.