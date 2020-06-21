Partial+solar+eclipse+visible+in+Sri+Lanka

A partial solar eclipse also visible in the island occurs from 10.23 am today, says Arthur C. Clarke Institute.



At Delft Island in Jaffna, the sun will be visible with 24 per cent of it obscured by the moon and it will peak at 11.54 am.



For Colombo, the obscured part will be 16 pc with the peak reached at 11.51 am.



The public is requested to use only safe methods, such as using eclipse glasses, to view this solar eclipse.



For other countries including in Africa, it will be visible as an annular eclipse.