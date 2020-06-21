සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Partial solar eclipse visible in Sri Lanka

Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 7:46

A partial solar eclipse also visible in the island occurs from 10.23 am today, says Arthur C. Clarke Institute.

At Delft Island in Jaffna, the sun will be visible with 24 per cent of it obscured by the moon and it will peak at 11.54 am.

For Colombo, the obscured part will be 16 pc with the peak reached at 11.51 am.

The public is requested to use only safe methods, such as using eclipse glasses, to view this solar eclipse.

For other countries including in Africa, it will be visible as an annular eclipse.
255 stranded Lankans return from Maldives
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 11:51

Two hundred and fifty-five Sri Lankans stranded in the Maldives have been repatriated.A SriLankan Airline flight carrying them from Male arrived at Katunayake... Read More

Extending voting hours to be decided on June 25th
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 11:39

Extending the voting hours at the upcoming general election will be decided on June 25th, says Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya. Read More

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @11.55 am Today
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 11:21

Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @11.55 am TodayThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More



