Meeting for election officials in Kandy today (video)

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya says that those who display posters, cutouts and preferential numbers at political offices and in vehicles could be arrested without a warrant.
Speaking to the media yesterday, he said the police could enforce the related law in the General Elections Act of 1981.
Meanwhile, the elections chief will chair a meeting in Kandy today for returning officers and assistant election commissioners.
Speaking to the media yesterday, he said the police could enforce the related law in the General Elections Act of 1981.
Meanwhile, the elections chief will chair a meeting in Kandy today for returning officers and assistant election commissioners.