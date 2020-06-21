Illegal+sand+miner+dies+during+Army+raid

An illegal sand miner, aged 23 years, has died during an Army raid at Muhamalai in Kilinochchi.



He was one of the five racketeers arrested, but he had kicked an officer and attempted to flee in a motorcycle.



Another officer tried to stop him, and the man and fallen on him with the motorcycle, after which he had tried to snatch the officer’s weapon.



He was shot and injured by another officer and died at Palai Hospital later.



The Army and the police are investigating the incident.