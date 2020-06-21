Three+people+dead+after+England+attack

Three people have died and three more have been seriously injured after stabbings in a park in Reading, England police confirmed.
A 25-year-old man from Reading, thought to be Libyan, has been arrested on suspicion of murder after being detained at the scene.
The attack happened at Forbury Gardens where several people were stabbed.
Police are not currently treating the incident as terror-related, but counter terrorism officers were called.
