Four+drown+at+Wattala+sea

Four persons drowned while sea-bathing off Dickowita in Wattala around 3.00 pm yesterday.



The victims are two young women aged 20 and 30 years, a 16-year-old girl and a boy aged 14 years.



After being informed about the drowning of a group of people at sea off the Dickowita cemetery, police, Navy and the area residents launched a rescue mission.



They found the victims, also including another woman and a man, and admitted them to Ragama Hospital.

Four of them died later.