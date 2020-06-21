Drug+racket+by+2+prison+inmates+uncovered

Police have uncovered a heroin and Cannabis (Ganja) racket being run by two inmates of the Negombo Prison.



During a related investigation, a member of the armed forces has been arrested at Seeduwa with 100 grams of heroin and 400 grams of Kerala Ganja, says the office of the DIG of the Western Province.



Also, a woman with 1.85 kilograms of Ganja and a man with 455 grams of Ganja were arrested in Minuwangoda.