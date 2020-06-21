Woman+killed+in+road+mishap

A 27-year-old woman has succumbed to the injuries she suffered in a road accident at Thuththiripitiya on Nathandiya-Udubaddawa road.



She and another woman were travelling in a motorcycle yesterday when they hit the back of a lorry ahead of them.



The motorcycle overturned and was run over by another lorry coming from the opposite direction.



Both women were admitted to the Marawila Hospital and one died later.



The drivers of the two lorries have been arrested.