27+new+coronavirus+cases+in+China

A total of 26 people were found to have contracted the virus in mainland China, according to the National Health Commission.



It said 22 cases were in the capital Beijing, and four cases were people who came from abroad.



A total of 205 people have been infected by the virus in Beijing since June 11.



In total, 4,634 people have died of the virus in China while over 83,378 tested positive with 79,529 of them cured and discharged from hospitals.