China+to+set+up+new+security+office+in+Hong+Kong

China's new security law for Hong Kong envisages setting up an office in the territory to gather intelligence and handle crimes against national security.



The new security law will also override any local laws that conflict with it, Xinhua news agency reported.



The planned law has sparked protests and drawn international condemnation.



Critics say it will destroy the freedoms Hong Kong enjoys but which are not available in mainland China.



On Friday the European Parliament voted to take China to the International Court of Justice in The Hague if the law was imposed.



But China says the law is needed to tackle separatist activity, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign elements and rejects criticism as interference in its affairs.