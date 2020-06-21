26 more recover from coronavirus (video)

Twenty six more coronavirus patients have recovered and discharged from hospital.The Health Ministry’s Epidemiology Unit says this brings the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,498.Eight left IDH Hospital, while the base hospitals at Welikanda, Kattankudy and Teldeniya Base Hospitals discharged three each.A total of nine left Hambantota and Homagama Hospitals.With no new cases reported so far today, the total number of infected remains 1,950.The personnel of the Navy recovered from the coronavirus now stand at 773.Two hundred and fifty five Sri Lankans stranded in the Maldives have been repatriated.A SriLankan Airline flight carrying them from Male arrived at Katunayake today, according to the Hiru News correspondent.The Health Promotion Bureau says a total of 95,087 PCR have taken place so far to identify coronavirus patients.Yesterday, 827 tests were conducted.With more than 14,000 cases reported yesterday, India now has coronavirus patients in excess of 400,000.That was the largest number of cases reported on a single day.The country also has 13,000 deaths.After the US, Brazil and Russia, India is the country worst affected by the pandemic.A total of 26 people were found to have contracted the virus in mainland China, according to the National Health Commission.It said 22 cases were in the capital Beijing, and four cases were people who came from abroad.A total of 205 people have been infected by the virus in Beijing since June 11.In total, 4,634 people have died of the virus in China while over 83,378 tested positive with 79,529 of them cured and discharged from hospitals.