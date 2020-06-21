සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

26 more recover from coronavirus (video)

Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 12:48

26+more+recover+from+coronavirus+%28video%29
Twenty six more coronavirus patients have recovered and discharged from hospital.

The Health Ministry’s Epidemiology Unit says this brings the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,498.

Eight left IDH Hospital, while the base hospitals at Welikanda, Kattankudy and Teldeniya Base Hospitals discharged three each.
A total of nine left Hambantota and Homagama Hospitals.

With no new cases reported so far today, the total number of infected remains 1,950.

The personnel of the Navy recovered from the coronavirus now stand at 773.

Two hundred and fifty five Sri Lankans stranded in the Maldives have been repatriated.

A SriLankan Airline flight carrying them from Male arrived at Katunayake today, according to the Hiru News correspondent.

The Health Promotion Bureau says a total of 95,087 PCR have taken place so far to identify coronavirus patients.
Yesterday, 827 tests were conducted.

With more than 14,000 cases reported yesterday, India now has coronavirus patients in excess of 400,000.

That was the largest number of cases reported on a single day.

The country also has 13,000 deaths.

After the US, Brazil and Russia, India is the country worst affected by the pandemic.

A total of 26 people were found to have contracted the virus in mainland China, according to the National Health Commission.

It said 22 cases were in the capital Beijing, and four cases were people who came from abroad.

A total of 205 people have been infected by the virus in Beijing since June 11.

In total, 4,634 people have died of the virus in China while over 83,378 tested positive with 79,529 of them cured and discharged from hospitals.

Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 15:37

From today, UK tourists will be able to visit Spain without having to quarantine on arrival.Spain's foreign affairs minister has told the BBC that British... Read More

President visits Lankarama Vihara
President visits Lankarama Vihara
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 15:20

No one is capable of reversing the forward march of the country under president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, says chief incumbent of Lankarama Vihara in Anuradhapura,... Read More

Donald Trump rally short of supporters
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 15:06

President Donald Trump kicked off his re-election campaign last night before a Tulsa arena crowd whose size fell short of his predictions, in a city reeling... Read More



Trending News

CIA revelation of a political hand to prevent archaeological survey of the Muhudu Viharaya land (Video)
21 June 2020
CIA revelation of a political hand to prevent archaeological survey of the Muhudu Viharaya land (Video)
Consumers asked to complain over electricity bills
21 June 2020
Consumers asked to complain over electricity bills
After 65 days, no new coronavirus cases yesterday
21 June 2020
After 65 days, no new coronavirus cases yesterday
Four drown at Wattala sea
21 June 2020
Four drown at Wattala sea
Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - Puttalam Madrassa schoolchildren have received arms training from Zaharan, in the presence of the Principal (Video)
21 June 2020
Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - Puttalam Madrassa schoolchildren have received arms training from Zaharan, in the presence of the Principal (Video)

International News

Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
21 June 2020
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
21 June 2020
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
Shoaib Malik permitted to meet wife Sania Mirza
21 June 2020
Shoaib Malik permitted to meet wife Sania Mirza
China to set up new security office in Hong Kong
21 June 2020
China to set up new security office in Hong Kong
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.