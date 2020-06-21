Heroin worth Rs. 50 m netted within fortnight (video)

Police have arrested nearly 12,000 suspects of alcohol and drug-related offences during a two week period island-wide.



The Police Media Unit says in a statement that heroin with a street value of more than Rs. 50 million was netted since June 06th.



Among the arrested are 3,811 heroin and Ice dealers, 2,609 Cannabis peddlers and 5,574 illicit alcohol sellers.



Also, 58 suspects have been taken into custody in connection with firearms and explosives possession.



The items seized from them are 367 grams of explosives, 23 detonators, seven hand grenades, 18 12-bore guns, 24 locally-made Galkatas guns, a pistol, 36 lives ammunition and three swords.



The statement says further that 5,110 with outstanding warrants and 8,750 on various other charges are among the arrested.



