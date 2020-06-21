Upcoming polls to take forward president’s programme - PM

The upcoming general election will be an opportunity to take forward the development programme of the president, says prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
He made the comment while addressing a public rally in Galgamuwa.
The premier also called on Jayanthi Maha Vihara in Anuradhapura and received blessings from its chief incumbent Ven. Dr. Nugetenne Pannananda Thera.
