සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Upcoming polls to take forward president’s programme - PM

Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 13:19

Upcoming+polls+to+take+forward+president%E2%80%99s+programme+-+PM
The upcoming general election will be an opportunity to take forward the development programme of the president, says prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He made the comment while addressing a public rally in Galgamuwa.

The premier also called on Jayanthi Maha Vihara in Anuradhapura and received blessings from its chief incumbent Ven. Dr. Nugetenne Pannananda Thera.
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 15:37

From today, UK tourists will be able to visit Spain without having to quarantine on arrival.Spain's foreign affairs minister has told the BBC that British... Read More

President visits Lankarama Vihara
President visits Lankarama Vihara
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 15:20

No one is capable of reversing the forward march of the country under president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, says chief incumbent of Lankarama Vihara in Anuradhapura,... Read More

Donald Trump rally short of supporters
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 15:06

President Donald Trump kicked off his re-election campaign last night before a Tulsa arena crowd whose size fell short of his predictions, in a city reeling... Read More



Trending News

CIA revelation of a political hand to prevent archaeological survey of the Muhudu Viharaya land (Video)
21 June 2020
CIA revelation of a political hand to prevent archaeological survey of the Muhudu Viharaya land (Video)
Consumers asked to complain over electricity bills
21 June 2020
Consumers asked to complain over electricity bills
After 65 days, no new coronavirus cases yesterday
21 June 2020
After 65 days, no new coronavirus cases yesterday
Four drown at Wattala sea
21 June 2020
Four drown at Wattala sea
Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - Puttalam Madrassa schoolchildren have received arms training from Zaharan, in the presence of the Principal (Video)
21 June 2020
Easter Sunday Attack inquiry update - Puttalam Madrassa schoolchildren have received arms training from Zaharan, in the presence of the Principal (Video)

International News

Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
21 June 2020
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
21 June 2020
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
Shoaib Malik permitted to meet wife Sania Mirza
21 June 2020
Shoaib Malik permitted to meet wife Sania Mirza
China to set up new security office in Hong Kong
21 June 2020
China to set up new security office in Hong Kong
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.