Developing Asia to grow 0.1 pc in 2020 - ADB

The Asian Development Bank says the developing Asia will barely grow in 2020 as containment measures to address the coronavirus disease pandemic hamper economic activity and weaken external demand



This comes in a regular supplement to its annual flagship economic publication, the Asian Development Outlook 2020 released in April.



The ADB forecasts growth of 0.1 per cent for the region in 2020.



This is down from the 2.2% forecast in April and would be the slowest growth for the region since 1961.