Shoaib Malik permitted to meet wife Sania Mirza

Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 13:51

Batsman Shoaib Malik will join the Pakistani squad for the England series late after accepting his request to spend time with his immediate family, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced.

It has been reported that Malik had not met his wife Sania Mirza and son for five months due to the Covid-19 lockdowns imposed around the world and requested the board to give him some time off before the series against England.

Pakistan will play a three-test series and same number of T20 internationals against England in August-September in a bio-secure environment in England following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 29-member Pakistan squad will travel to Manchester on June 28 and from there will leave for Derbyshire where they will undergo a 14-day quarantine.

They will be allowed to train and practice as per the standard operating procedure for the series.

Malik has been stuck in Pakistan while his wife, tennis player Sania Mirza, and one-year-old son Izhaan, have been in India due to the ban on international travel due to the pandemic.

The PCB said they have spoken to their counterparts, England and Wales Cricket Board, who have agreed to make an exception for Malik to enter the country on July 24.
