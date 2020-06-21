Rough sea, increased wind speed warning

The deep and shallow sea area between Puttalam and Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, Matara and Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (60) kmph at times.



The Met Department says the other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.



Also, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.



Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.