Sajith promises Rs. 20,000 to each family (video))

Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa says he will grant Rs. 20,000 to each family if elected to power.
He said so at a public rally yesterday.
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 13:30
