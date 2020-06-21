Year’s last solar eclipse visible in Sri Lanka (video)

Sri Lankans were able to view a partial solar eclipse today.
The Arthur C. Clarke Institute is still studying this solar eclipse.
At Delft Island in Jaffna, it first became visible at 10.23 am with 24 per cent obscured.
This is how the solar eclipse was visible in Kayts, Kankesanthurai, Velvettiturai and Point Pedro.
