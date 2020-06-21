Paid workers to look after, but well in bad shape (video)

Nearly 250 families inhabit the Nelum Wewa village at Kiri Ibbanara in Sevanagala.
A well was built in 1994 by the villagers through financial contributions by a private institution to cater to their drinking water needs.
Later, it was entrusted to the Thanamalwila Pradeshiya Sabha with the hope of a proper clean drinking water supply.
