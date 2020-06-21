Punavitiya villagers face water shortage, rampaging jumbos (video)

Punavitiya is a remote village in Paniyamaduwa, Anamaduwa, whose main livelihood is farming.
In addition to the threat from wild elephants, the villagers have to endure a serious water shortage.
For the past few years, they have been forced to face the destruction created by rampaging wild jumbos during the evenings.
