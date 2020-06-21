Donald+Trump+rally+short+of+supporters

President Donald Trump kicked off his re-election campaign last night before a Tulsa arena crowd whose size fell short of his predictions, in a city reeling from a spike in Covid-19 cases.



The 19,000-capacity BOK Center had plenty of empty seats during Trump’s speech, which came hours after the public-health threat of the event was underscored by news that six campaign staffers in Tulsa had tested positive for the virus.



Trump drew cheers when he blamed “some very bad people outside” after the campaign canceled plans for him and Vice President Mike Pence to address supporters in an overflow area.



But a security officer said the group of roughly 100 demonstrators at the rally’s entrance hadn’t stopped people from attending.



After the rally, Tulsa police briefly confronted protesters, firing projectiles with eye irritants before backing off.