President+visits+Lankarama+Vihara

No one is capable of reversing the forward march of the country under president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, says chief incumbent of Lankarama Vihara in Anuradhapura, Ven. Ralapanawe Dhammajothi Thera.



The president called on the prelate today.



The Thera said on the occasion that it was only president Rajapaksa, who had placed his policy manifesto correctly and fearlessly in the political platform, where accusations are traded.



The president also inspected the historic Isurumuniya Vihara and inquired into its development and other activities.