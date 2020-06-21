Spain+to+allow+UK+tourists+without+quarantine

From today, UK tourists will be able to visit Spain without having to quarantine on arrival.



Spain's foreign affairs minister has told the BBC that British citizens will be allowed to enter the country freely, without the need to self-isolate.



She said the decision had been made "out of respect" for the 400,000 Britons who have second homes in Spain.



But current rules state that anyone returning to - or entering - the UK still has to self-isolate for 14 days.



It is understood the UK's quarantine restrictions will be reviewed on 29 June.



The UK Foreign Office is still warning against all but essential international travel.