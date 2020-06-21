සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine

Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 15:37

Spain+to+allow+UK+tourists+without+quarantine
From today, UK tourists will be able to visit Spain without having to quarantine on arrival.

Spain's foreign affairs minister has told the BBC that British citizens will be allowed to enter the country freely, without the need to self-isolate.

She said the decision had been made "out of respect" for the 400,000 Britons who have second homes in Spain.

But current rules state that anyone returning to - or entering - the UK still has to self-isolate for 14 days.

It is understood the UK's quarantine restrictions will be reviewed on 29 June.

The UK Foreign Office is still warning against all but essential international travel.
2 jailors suspended for giving phones to inmates
2 jailors suspended for giving phones to inmates
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 16:25

Two jailors, at Mahara and Matara Prisons, have been suspended on charges of having provided mobile phones to inmates.They have been given to the custody... Read More

President visits Lankarama Vihara
President visits Lankarama Vihara
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 15:20

No one is capable of reversing the forward march of the country under president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, says chief incumbent of Lankarama Vihara in Anuradhapura,... Read More

Donald Trump rally short of supporters
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 15:06

President Donald Trump kicked off his re-election campaign last night before a Tulsa arena crowd whose size fell short of his predictions, in a city reeling... Read More



Trending News

CIA revelation of a political hand to prevent archaeological survey of the Muhudu Viharaya land (Video)
21 June 2020
CIA revelation of a political hand to prevent archaeological survey of the Muhudu Viharaya land (Video)
Consumers asked to complain over electricity bills
21 June 2020
Consumers asked to complain over electricity bills
After 65 days, no new coronavirus cases yesterday
21 June 2020
After 65 days, no new coronavirus cases yesterday
Four drown at Wattala sea
21 June 2020
Four drown at Wattala sea
Woman clubbed to death by mentally-ill son
21 June 2020
Woman clubbed to death by mentally-ill son

International News

Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
21 June 2020
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
21 June 2020
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
Shoaib Malik permitted to meet wife Sania Mirza
21 June 2020
Shoaib Malik permitted to meet wife Sania Mirza
China to set up new security office in Hong Kong
21 June 2020
China to set up new security office in Hong Kong
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.