South+Korea+reports+48+more+covid-19+cases

South Korea reported 48 more cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the country's Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.



It said eight cases were from travelers overseas.



No deaths were reported in the country from the virus in the last 24 hours.



The total number of coronavirus cases reached 12,421 in the country, while 280 people have died due to the virus.



A total of 1,273 people are still under treatment.