Organized criminal arrested with heroin

Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 17:59

Organized criminal Ajantha Rohana Chandrakumara alias Bollatha Kumara has been arrested by the STF with heroin while travelling in a car at Ganemulla.
Distribution of ballot papers commence in 11 districts
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 20:06

The Elections Commission has received ballot papers of eleven Districts for the General Election thus far. The Department Of Government Printing said... Read More

Harin Fernando insults the Archbishop (Video)
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 19:37

Former Parliamentarian of the Samagi Janabala Wegaya Harin Fernando accuses that Sajith Premadasa lost the Catholic votes at the last Presidential Election... Read More

A/L date still uncertain - Teacher unions say students are inconvenienced by the uncertainty
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 19:40

Teachers unions accuse that students are severely inconvenienced by the delay in announcing the new date of the advanced level examinations which were... Read More



Trending News

CIA revelation of a political hand to prevent archaeological survey of the Muhudu Viharaya land (Video)
21 June 2020
Consumers asked to complain over electricity bills
21 June 2020
Woman clubbed to death by mentally-ill son
21 June 2020
Four drown at Wattala sea
21 June 2020
After 65 days, no new coronavirus cases yesterday(Vedio)
21 June 2020
International News

Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
21 June 2020
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
21 June 2020
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
21 June 2020
Shoaib Malik permitted to meet wife Sania Mirza
21 June 2020
