Organized+criminal+arrested+with+heroin

Organized criminal Ajantha Rohana Chandrakumara alias Bollatha Kumara has been arrested by the STF with heroin while travelling in a car at Ganemulla.
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 17:59
