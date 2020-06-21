26 more covid-19 patients recovered and discharged - 300 Sri Lankans arrive in the island

26 recovered covid-19 patients were discharged today increasing the total number of recoveries to 1498.

According to the epidemiology unit the current confirmed number of cases remains at 1950.

Meanwhile 50 Sri Lankans, who were staying in Australia and were unable to return owing to covid-19, were flown into the country today.

According to our airport correspondent the group has arrived in the island aboard Sri Lankan airlines flight UL 607 from Sydney.

It is reported that majority of these arrivals are students who were following higher studies in Australia.

Furthermore 255 Sri Lankans arrived from Maldives today aboard a special Sri Lankan airlines flight.