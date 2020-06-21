A/L date still uncertain - Teacher unions say students are inconvenienced by the uncertainty

Teachers unions accuse that students are severely inconvenienced by the delay in announcing the new date of the advanced level examinations which were postponed.

The ministry of education previously instructed the ministry secretary, the examinations commissioner general and other senior officials to consider commencing the advanced level examinations on the 7th of September in a manner that is fair to the students.

The ministry of education later announced that the decision regarding the date change will be announced during the first weekend after schools recommence on the 6th of next month.

However the general secretary of the Ceylon Teachers' Service Union Mahinda Jayasinghe noted that students are severely inconvenienced by the delay in announcing the confirmed date of the advanced level examinations