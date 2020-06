Former Parliamentarian of the Samagi Janabala Wegaya Harin Fernando accuses that Sajith Premadasa lost the Catholic votes at the last Presidential Election owing to the Archbishop of Colombo his Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.

He expressed this view at a public meeting in Medirigiriya in Polonnaruwa today.

The former MP claimed that he was appalled by the politicization of the Cardinal.