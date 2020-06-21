සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Various views regarding the hot topic - politics (Video)

Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 21:27

Various+views+regarding+the+hot+topic+-+politics+%28Video%29
Here are some comments on the heated political platform.

Clash at a meeting in Deniyaya (Video)
Clash at a meeting in Deniyaya (Video)
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 22:30

A clash between two factions of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna too place at Kotapola, Deniyaya. Three people who were injured were hospitalized. Read More

Mahela replies to Thilanga's statement
Mahela replies to Thilanga's statement
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 21:33

While participating in an exclusive interview with Hiru TV, Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage revealed that the final match of the 2011 Cricket... Read More

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's comment on Easter Sunday suspects (video)
Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's comment on Easter Sunday suspects (video)
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 21:24

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe states that since the 19th Amendment to the Constitution established the commissions, the suspects of the terrorist... Read More



Trending News

CIA revelation of a political hand to prevent archaeological survey of the Muhudu Viharaya land (Video)
21 June 2020
CIA revelation of a political hand to prevent archaeological survey of the Muhudu Viharaya land (Video)
Consumers asked to complain over electricity bills
21 June 2020
Consumers asked to complain over electricity bills
Woman clubbed to death by mentally-ill son
21 June 2020
Woman clubbed to death by mentally-ill son
Four drown at Wattala sea
21 June 2020
Four drown at Wattala sea
After 65 days, no new coronavirus cases yesterday(Vedio)
21 June 2020
After 65 days, no new coronavirus cases yesterday(Vedio)

International News

Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
21 June 2020
Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
21 June 2020
Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
21 June 2020
Spain to allow UK tourists without quarantine
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
21 June 2020
Donald Trump rally short of supporters
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.