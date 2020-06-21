Distribution+of+ballot+papers+commence+in+11+districts

The Elections Commission has received ballot papers of eleven Districts for the General Election thus far.

The Department Of Government Printing said the Elections Commission have taken measures to direct the ballot papers to the relevant Districts.

The Government Printing Department added the printing of ballot papers for 18 districts have concluded thus far.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Elections Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said that the final decision on the time period granted to cast votes at the upcoming General Election will be reached on the 25th of this month.