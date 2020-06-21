Prime Minister calls for strong parliament (video)

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse states that a strong parliament is needed to continue the program launched by the President.



The Prime Minister said so while participating at the opening of the Kurunegala District Elections Office of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna at the Yanthampalawa Junction today.



Meanwhile, a youth meeting was held in the Wilgoda area in Kurunegala this evening under the patronage of the Prime Minister.







