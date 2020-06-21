Trump says that he had asked to ‘slow the testing down’ for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has reportedly not received the expected number of supporters for his first presidential campaign rally since March.



The 19,000-seat Oklahoma Home Center in Tulsa, Texas, was empty. The massive rally outside the home was also canceled due to the inability to gather enough people.



Organizers said more than one million people had applied for the Tulsa Rally.



Due to the increase in the spread of Covid 19, protests were held against the rally.



Followers of the rally were included after signing a pledge that they will not take legal action against the organizers in case of illness.



Speaking at the rally, Donald Trump said he advised to slow down the robust screening for the virus because of it turns up too many cases of COVID-19. However, a White House official said that Trump was joking about his call for a slowdown in testing.