Sajith's prediction that rivers will split (Video)

Samagi Janabalavegaya leader Sajith Premadasa says that every family will be given Rs 20,000 after they come to power.
He was speaking at a public rally held in Kaduwela yesterday.
Sunday, 21 June 2020 - 21:19
