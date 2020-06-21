Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's comment on Easter Sunday suspects (video)

UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe states that since the 19th Amendment to the Constitution established the commissions, the suspects of the terrorist attack on Easter Sunday were quickly arrested with the assistance of the National Police Commission.
He made this statement participating at a meeting held today at Sirikotha party headquarters with a group of lawyers representing the party.
