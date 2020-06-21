Mahela replies to Thilanga's statement

While participating in an exclusive interview with Hiru TV, Minister of Sports Mahindananda Aluthgamage revealed that the final match of the 2011 Cricket World Cup has been fixed.

Former Parliamentarian Thilanga Sumathipala criticized Mahela Jayawardene and Kumara Sangakkara for commenting stating "If the players are not involved in match fixing - why they are worried about it? If you have not done any wrong you should not wear the hat" .

Responding to this on his Twitter account, Mahela Jayawardene has said "I am sorry next time we will check with him before reacting and wearing the hats since he has vast experience on the subject matter".





