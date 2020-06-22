Weather Update - 22 June - Thundershowers in the Eastern province and several other areas

The Meteorological Department states that several spells of showers will occur in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva provinces after 2.00 p.m.



Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slopes of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Hambanthota district.