Covid-19+numbers+increase+in+India+

India continues to be the fourth worst affected nation in the world for Covid -19.
In the past 24 hours, India reported 15,183 cases of coronavirus infections, and the total number of cases increased to 426,910.
The death toll in the country has increased to 13,703.
This was with the discovery of 426 new Coronavirus related deaths.
