86 suspects involved in serious crimes, arrested within 12 hours - total of 1.050 suspects apprehended

Police have arrested 86 suspects in connection with a number of serious crimes reported to police stations in the Western Province during a 12-hour operation from 7.00 am to 7.00 pm yesterday (21).

The suspects have been arrested in connection with 86 crimes, including four rape incidents, 17 for house breaks, 26 for property thefts, nine for robberies and 14 for causing serious injuries.

There were also 291 suspects arrested who had warrants issued and 110 suspects wanted for minor offenses.

388 suspects have been arrested for various drug and alcohol related offenses while 175 have been arrested on suspicion.

A total of 1,050 suspects were arrested during the operation.