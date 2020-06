Mannar Police say that the Ganadevi Kovil located in the Thalladi area along the Mannar-Jaffna main road had been vandalized yesterday (21).

Police said the statue of Ganadevi Kovil had been damaged and several items of the Kovil shrine had been demolished.

According to the defense sources in Mannar, a group had damaged the temple in the past as well.

The Mannar Police stated that several teams are conducting investigations to find the perpetrators.